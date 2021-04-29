Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.05). Cellectis posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 274.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

CLLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $857.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

