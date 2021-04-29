Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post sales of $24.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $200.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $229.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $301.83 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE EB traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.74. 830,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,537. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,022,000 after buying an additional 175,926 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,509,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 136,052 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 314,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $23,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.