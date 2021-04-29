Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. Venator Materials posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $518.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

