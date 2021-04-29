Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.95 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCPC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.67 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $847.44 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

