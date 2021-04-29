Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of CMC opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

