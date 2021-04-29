Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NYSE DRH opened at $10.50 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,643 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,020,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,802 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

