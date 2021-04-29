Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $30.05 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.