Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post sales of $670.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.70 million. Endo International posted sales of $820.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Endo International stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $10.89.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

