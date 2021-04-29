Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.33 Million

Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report sales of $194.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.36 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $209.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $790.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.37 million to $800.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $826.29 million, with estimates ranging from $795.67 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 547,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $35.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

