Zacks: Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

NYSE:PVH traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.54. 16,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PVH by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $83,904,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.