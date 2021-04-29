Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,125,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

