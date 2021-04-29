Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Vipshop posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $32.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

