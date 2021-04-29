Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

