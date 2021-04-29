Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cango (NYSE:CANG) to Sell

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cango will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cango by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cango in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

