Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Sell

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $179.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -338.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average is $164.75. Five9 has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.