Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,302. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

