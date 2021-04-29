Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Hold

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

ELAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

NYSE ELAN opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

