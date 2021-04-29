Zacks Investment Research Lowers ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $111.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

