Zacks Investment Research Lowers LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

LSI Industries stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $227.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $97,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

