Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Hold

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sientra by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 153.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 282,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 97,045 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

