Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stantec (NYSE:STN) to Hold

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Stantec stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. Stantec has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

