Zacks Investment Research Lowers vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Hold

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

