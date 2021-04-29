Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to “Buy”

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.42 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

