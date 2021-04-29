Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

PCRFY opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

