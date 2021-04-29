Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “
PCRFY opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.