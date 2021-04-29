Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ericsson is well positioned to take advantage of the market momentum with a competitive 5G product portfolio. The company expects to benefit from its strategy that hinges on increased investments in research and development for technology and cost leadership. The acquisition of Cradlepoint has reinforced its ability to grow in the 5G enterprise market. Ericsson intends to continue investing for market share gains and supply chain resilience during the rest of the year. However, it reported unimpressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Stiff competition from low-cost manufacturers like Huawei and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates are headwinds. The Managed Services segment is under pressure due to a decline in variable sales in a large contract in North America.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERIC. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

