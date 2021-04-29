Zebi Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,151.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $8,151.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00063184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00282780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.01095351 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.00705836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,562.59 or 1.00028992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,003,330,328 coins and its circulating supply is 745,025,275 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.