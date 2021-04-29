Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $10.35

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.76. Zhihu shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 906 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.