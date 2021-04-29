Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $202.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.44.

Zillow Group stock opened at $139.05 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

