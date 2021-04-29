Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

