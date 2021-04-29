zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €350.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €213.14 ($250.76).

Get zooplus alerts:

ETR:ZO1 opened at €266.40 ($313.41) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 52 week low of €108.20 ($127.29) and a 52 week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €235.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €188.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.