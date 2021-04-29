Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

ZVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Zovio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Zovio stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zovio will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zovio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 640,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,498 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 110,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

