Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 72,495 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,495 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

MU traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 543,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,585,420. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

