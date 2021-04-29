Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 80,688 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 184.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,688 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,461,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $70.50. 112,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

