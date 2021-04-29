Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,966 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.13. 217,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

