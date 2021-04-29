Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 195,075 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

