Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,051. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.