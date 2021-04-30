$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Casa Systems posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

CASA stock remained flat at $$9.34 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 727,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,651. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472 over the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

