$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. IAMGOLD reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. 3,022,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $12,845,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

