-$0.06 EPS Expected for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sesen Bio reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 7,551,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.