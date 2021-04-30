-$0.06 EPS Expected for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sesen Bio reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 7,551,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

