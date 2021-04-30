-$0.09 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

TELL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,897,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,114,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $889.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tellurian by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 492,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

