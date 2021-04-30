-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

SONM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 22,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,080. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

