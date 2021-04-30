$0.10 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cactus reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 302,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $381,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $132,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cactus by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 20.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cactus by 46.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

