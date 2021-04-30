-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unity Software.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million.
In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,508.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $3,366,299.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824 over the last ninety days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:U traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $103.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,741. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.32.
About Unity Software
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
