-$0.20 EPS Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). DZS posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million.

Several research firms have commented on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.