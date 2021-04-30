-$0.28 EPS Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, INmune Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,473. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $177.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

