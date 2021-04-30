$0.31 EPS Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

LMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $15.81 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

