$0.41 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.46. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,597 shares of company stock worth $3,210,046. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

