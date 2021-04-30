$0.41 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.46. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,597 shares of company stock worth $3,210,046. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.