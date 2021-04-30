-$0.52 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $534.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

