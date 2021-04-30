$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.42.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $68.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.