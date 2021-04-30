$1.69 EPS Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.65. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $459.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.60. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $203.32 and a 52 week high of $461.98.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

